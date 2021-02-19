Sen. Ted Cruz admits Cancun trip was 'a mistake'

Sen.
Ted Cruz (R-TX), in an exclusive interview with KTRK ABC13 Houston, admits that his trip to Cancun, Mexico, was a mistake.
CNN’s Abby Phillip reacts to Cruz’s statements.
Senator Ted Cruz cut his trip to Cancun short following backlash on social media.
Senator Ted Cruz traveled to Jamaica back in July 2020, ignoring public health recommendations to avoid unnecessary travel during..