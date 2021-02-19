2021 NBA All-Star Game Captains and Starters Revealed

The captains and starters were announced on Feb.

18 based on votes by fans, media and players.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant will serve as captains this year.

The starters are Kyrie Irving, Bradley Beal, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Joel Embiid, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic.

Kawhi Leonard and Nikola Jokic.

Reserve players will be announced on Feb.

23 on TNT and the draft will be broadcast on Mar.

4.

.

The 2021 NBA All-Star Game will take place in Atlanta on Mar.

7.

James previously said he had "zero excitement" about the game and considered it to be a "slap in the face" since players were led to believe an All-Star Game wouldn't be taking place this season