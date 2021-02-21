Dry cleaners and laundry owners have issued a plea for Stormont support, warning that the industry is on its knees with many businesses set to go under.They have called for a financial package to help them navigate the rest of lockdown, claiming they have slipped through the net of various Covid-19 executive grant schemes.Laundries and dry cleaners are deemed essential businesses under coronavirus rules so are ineligible for payments given to businesses forced to close during the current restrictions.
Dry cleaners call for Stormont support to help industry survive pandemic
Belfast Telegraph