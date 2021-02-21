Dry cleaners call for Stormont support to help industry survive pandemic

Dry cleaners and laundry owners have issued a plea for Stormont support, warning that the industry is on its knees with many businesses set to go under.They have called for a financial package to help them navigate the rest of lockdown, claiming they have slipped through the net of various Covid-19 executive grant schemes.Laundries and dry cleaners are deemed essential businesses under coronavirus rules so are ineligible for payments given to businesses forced to close during the current restrictions.