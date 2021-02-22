Here's what we know about England's reopening plans

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce his roadmap for taking England out of lockdown, British government officials confirmed to CNN.
The country has been in a national lockdown since January 4.
CNN’s Isa Soares reports.
Outdoor family reunions could be allowed within weeks while care home residents will be able to hold hands with a loved one again,..
A look at the key figures and dates in the world of politics on February 14 as lockdown-sceptic Tories have piled pressure on Boris..