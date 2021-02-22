Skip to main content
Two injured after cargo plane with engine issues drops debris over Dutch town

Metal parts of a cargo plane fell onto the Dutch town of Meerssen on Saturday (February 20) injuring two people as the plane experienced engine problems.

The engine of the Boeing 747 aircraft operated by the Bermuda-based charter company Longtail Aviation caught fire shortly after takeoff from Maastricht Aachen Airport.

The aircraft diverted to Belgium's Liège Airport and landed there safely.

Two people were injured after being hit by the debris.

Car and home damages were also reported.

