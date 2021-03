Florists prepare for spring season in Srinagar

As the winter season nears end in the Valley, florists gear up for preparations of saplings.

Kashmir valley is blessed with rich flora and fauna.

Valley comes alive during springs as beautiful flowers bloom across the region.

The flower growers have installed greenhouses to maintain the temperature.

"We keep these plants in a greenhouse to maintain the temperature.

So we have to manage the temperature before the season starts", said a worker engaged in floriculture,