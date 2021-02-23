Iran stops snap nuclear inspections

An Iranian government newspaper warned on Tuesday that overly radical actions in the nuclear wrangling with the West may lead to the country's isolation after Tehran ended snap inspections by United Nations inspectors.
Emily Wither reports.
A US State Department spokesman said Khamenei's comments "sounds like a threat" but reiterated US willingness to engage in talks..
Iran’s parliament in December approved a bill that would suspend part of UN inspections of its nuclear facilities if European..