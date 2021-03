Kron Moore Previews 'The Oval' Season 2

Written, directed and executive produced by Tyler Perry, "The Oval" follows a U.S. first family and its White House staff as they try to keep their dirty secrets and lies hidden.

The manipulative and unapologetic First Lady, played by Kron Moore, has fans obsessed with the show.

However, the actress says that audiences will get to witness a different side of her character in season 2.