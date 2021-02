Tina Documentary Movie (2021)

Tina Documentary Movie (2021) Trailer HD - HBO - Simply the best.

With a wealth of never-before-seen footage, audio tapes, personal photos, and new interviews, including with the singer herself, TINA presents an unvarnished and dynamic account of the life and career of music icon Tina Turner.

Angela Bassett, Oprah Winfrey, journalist Kurt Loder, playwright Katori Hall and Tina's husband Erwin Bach are among the interviews in the intimate documentary.

