Monitor lizards seen 'hugging' each other like humans in Sri Lanka

This was the amusing moment two monitor lizards hugging each other while standing like humans.

This was the amusing moment two monitor lizards hugging each other while standing like humans.

Onlooker Shanaka Dazun recorded the two sweet reptiles outside his home in Malabe, Sri Lanka on July 15, 2020.

He said: "I used to see lizards in our place as pets of my neighbours but seeing them like that is new for me."