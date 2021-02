Drew Barrymore Has 'So Much Empathy' For Britney Spears, Recalls Being Put In Psych Ward At 13

The "Free Britney" movement has a new ally as Drew Barrymore says she feels like she can relate to Britney Spears.

During an appearance on SiriusXM's "The Howard Stern Show", the actress said she has "so much empathy" for the singer after detailing her own experience of being put in a psych ward by her mother at the age of 13.