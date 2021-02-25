Solar Opposites Season 2 Trailer

Solar Opposites Season 2 Trailer (Official) - Hulu - Looks like the #SolarOpposites​ are stuck with you Earth suckers.

Created by Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan, Season 2 lands March 26, only on @hulu.

Season two returns with 8 all-new episodes, Friday, March 26 only on Hulu.

ABOUT SOLAR OPPOSITES Co-created by Justin Roiland (Rick & Morty) and Mike McMahan (ex-writer's assistant on Rick & Morty), Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who escape their exploding home world only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America.

They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome.

Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food and fun stuff.

Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth.

On season two of Solar Opposites, the Solar Opposites take it bigger, funnier, and more opposite than ever before.

Solar Opposites is executive produced by Roiland, McMahan and Josh Bycel.

The series is produced by 20th Television.