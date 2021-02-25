Abhay Deol on work & social media life | 1962: The War in the Hills | Aur Batao

Abhay Deol, Sumeet Vyas and Annup Sonii get candid with RJ Stutee in the latest episode of 'Aur Batao'.

The actors speak about their upcoming release 1962: The War in the Hills.

The Indo-China war drama is written by Charudutt Acharya and directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

The 10-episode web series will premiere on Disney+Hotstar VIP on February 26.

1962: The War in the Hills also stars Akash Thosar, Rohan Gandotra, Meiyang Chang, Mahie Gill, Rochelle Rao, Hemal Ingle among others.

Aur Batao is not your regular photoshopped chat show but makes hanging out with celebs a different (and fun) ballgame.

