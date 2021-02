Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead on Netflix - Official Teaser Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix zombie action movie Army of the Dead, directed by Zack Snyder.

It stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Garret Dillahunt, Raúl Castillo, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro and Matthias Schweighöfer.

Army of the Dead Release Date: May 2021 on Netflix After you watch Army of the Dead let us know your review.

Be the critic on Fan Reviews!