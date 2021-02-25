Thursday 2/25 Insider Buying Report: ATEX, SPOK

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Anterix, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Monday, Director Leslie B.

Daniels purchased 3,000 shares of ATEX, at a cost of $42.88 each, for a total investment of $128,625.

Anterix is trading off about 0.6% on the day Thursday.

Before this latest buy, Daniels made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $57,000 shares for a cost of $28.50 a piece.

And on Tuesday, Director Todd J.

Stein purchased $85,189 worth of Spok Holdings, purchasing 8,194 shares at a cost of $10.40 a piece.

Before this latest buy, Stein bought SPOK at 7 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $777,735 at an average of $10.21 per share.

Spok Holdings is trading up about 1% on the day Thursday.

So far Stein is in the green, up about 7.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $11.16.