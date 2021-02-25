MEA advises Indians in Canada to report threat calls to embassy, local police

Indian nationals in Canada received threat calls from pro-Khalistani groups for their 'tiranga rally' in support of farm laws.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that the issue has been taken up with Canadian authorities both in Ottawa and Delhi.

MEA spokesperson advised Indian nationals to report any such incidents to local police and Indian High Commission and consultants in Canada.

"We have come across reports of threats and intimidation to some members of the Indian community in Canada.

We have requested Canadian authorities to take steps to ensure the safety of Indian nationals in Canada," Anurag Srivastava added.