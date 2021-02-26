Protests in Canada against attack on Hindus allegedly by Khalistani elements

Canadians of Indian origin protested against attacks by alleged Khalistan supporters on Hindu minorities over the ongoing farmers' protest in India.

The protesters gathered outside NDP MP Jagmeet Singh’s office and demanded that all Indian nationals be protected without any discrimination.

They alleged that farmers stir had become a Khalistani movement and said that Hindu minorities are being targeted by these groups in Canada.

This comes after the Ministry of External Affairs also asked Indian citizens to report any threats and attacks to the local police and the embassy.

MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava also said that the Indian government had urged authorities in Canada to ensure the safety of all Indian nationals.

