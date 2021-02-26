Talented Pooches Practice Balancing Balls

Occurred on February 2, 2021 / Vasto, ItalyInfo from Licensor: Rush and Will, two Australian shepherds show their skill in balancing a ball above the muzzle, they do it first by walking also varying the positions, they sit down, go down to the ground, get up again but never let the ball fall to the ground, finally repeat the all while pushing the skateboard and catching the ball on the fly without getting off the skateboard.

Rush and Will are two adorable dogs and there is infinite love between them.

Rush loves Will very much, who is less fortunate than him because he suffers from severe epilepsy.