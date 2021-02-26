‘Cleanfluencer’ with almost 80,000 Instagram followers insists she’s ‘not a clean freak’

A ‘normal girl’ from the New Forest who describes her passion for cleaning products as ‘self-care for your home’ has become social media’s newest ‘cleanfluencer’ sensation.But house-proud Laura Mountford, 35, who has notched up almost 80,000 Instagram followers to date, insists she is “not a clean freak” and only spends £10 a month stocking her cleaning cupboard.