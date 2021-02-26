Fire brigade rescues horse from 70-feet-deep abandoned well in India

A horse accidentally fell into an abandoned well that was more than 70-feet-deep in southern India.

The incident took place in Uttangi village, Karnataka on February 8, and for two days villagers gave the horse food and water and then called the fire brigade.

A rescue team arrived on February 10 and pulled out the horse with great difficulty with the help of cranes and local villagers.

The horse, which had suffered a broken leg, was sent to a veterinary hospital for treatment.