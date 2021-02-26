Istanbul house fire forces mother to drop children from third-floor window

This was the moment an Istanbul mother was forced to drop two of her children from a third-floor window as smoke billowed from the building in the Esenler district on February 24.

Footage shows the moment both children are lowered from the window and let go, flying through the air to be caught by people below who were said to have used a blanket to protect the falling kids from impacting the ground.

According to local reports, the mother, her two children pictured and another two kids were uninjured in the blaze.