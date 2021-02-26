Registration For Heinz Field Vaccine Site Opens

The Steelers and Giant Eagle have partnered to host a mass vaccine site at Heinz Field this coming week.
KDKA's Amy Wadas has the details live from the North Shore.
Giant Eagle and the Pittsburgh Steelers are partnering to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Heinz Field. KDKA's Bryant Reed has..
Heinz Field could become a mass vaccination site after the NFL wrote a letter to President Joe Biden offering up its stadiums.