Danish man creates app-controlled LED face mask that changes colour

A man from Tingskrivervej in northern Denmark has created an app-controlled LED face mask that can change colour.

Footage from January 21 shows the mask in action as it is worn by creator Thor Christian Stenbæk.

Further footage shows the cycle of different colours and combinations that can be displayed with the control of the app.

Stenbæk explained how it works to Newsflare: "As coronavirus is still very active around the world, we are still forced to wear masks every day and pretty much everywhere.

"That's fine.

But why do they have to be so boring?

I want masks to be fun and less dystopian!

"In fact, I built my own mask that can display various colors that constantly changes.

"The app is built from a simple app maker called the MIT App Inventor.

"The mask (LEDs & chips) is powered via a simple power bank that you can buy in any electronics store.

"The app connects to the mask via bluetooth and can then send different commands to the mask corresponding to different colors and modes in the mask.

"Inside the mask are 60 LEDs, a bluetooth chip that the app connects to and a microcontroller chip (Arduino Nano) that can parse the bluetooth data into commands, thus controlling the LEDs.

"Arduino is a collection of computing chips that are used for prototyping.

"Using and building things Arduino is something that everyone can learn."