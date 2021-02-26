Family make Chinese zodiac animals out of dough to celebrate Lantern Festival

A family made the zodiac animals from the Chinese calendar out of dough to celebrate the Lantern Festival.

A family made the zodiac animals from the Chinese calendar out of dough to celebrate the Lantern Festival.

The video, filmed in the city of Luzhou in Sichuan Province on February 25, shows the family mixing peanut oil, water, soy flour and plain flour into a dough and then using it to make the zodiac animals representing the years they were born.

They also made holders out of dough to place candles and lit them.

The Lantern Festival is a Chinese festival celebrated on the fifteenth day of the first month in the lunar calendar, which marks the final day of Chinese New Year celebrations.

The video was provided by local media with permission.