Repair work on embankment begins after floods plague West Java, Indonesia

Repair work on the Citarum River embankment in Bekasi, West Java has started after the area was plagued by flooding.

Footage from February 25 shows debris scattered across the village leaving many houses in ruins.

Excavators are were seen filling up bags with dirt and placing them back onto the embankment.