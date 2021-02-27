Sophie Jones Movie - Jessica Barr, Syler Verity, Claire Manning

Sophie Jones Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Inspired by true experiences of grief, girlhood, and growing up, Jessie Barr’s directorial debut SOPHIE JONES provides a stirring portrait of a sixteen year old.

Stunned by the untimely death of her mother and struggling with the myriad challenges of teendom, Sophie (played with striking immediacy by the director’s cousin Jessica Barr) tries everything she can to feel something again, while holding herself together, in this sensitive, acutely realized, and utterly relatable coming-of-age story.

Directed by: Jessie Barr Written by: Jessica Barr, Jessie Barr Produced by: Jessica Barr, Jessie Barr, Joe Dinnen, Lindsay Guerrero Executive Produced by: Nicole Holofcener Cinematography by: Scott Miller Edited by: Naomi Sunrise Filoramo Starring: Jessica Barr, Syler Verity, Claire Manning, Charlie Jackson, Dave Roberts Runtime: 85 mins