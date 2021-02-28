Black History Month: World Champion Gymnast Wendy Hilliard Changed Face Of Sport, Is Still Changing It

Continuing our celebration of Black History Month, CBS2's Otis Livingston profiles world champion gymnast Wendy Hilliard, who changed the face of the sport and is still changing it.
Black History Is Our History: World Champion Gymnast Wendy Hilliard Uses Her Own Experience To Encourage Next Generation Of Black Athletes To Succeed
She would represent the U.S. in international competition a record nine years, including three world championships, earning..
