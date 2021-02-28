Thousands march through Armenian capital to demand resignation of PM

Thousands of opposition supporters rallied in the Armenian capital on Saturday (February 27) evening to demand Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation over last year's war with Azerbaijan that man

Thousands of opposition supporters rallied in the Armenian capital on Saturday (February 27) evening to demand Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's resignation over last year's war with Azerbaijan that many see as a national humiliation.

The latest demonstrations come in the wake of a letter by the country’s chief of the general staff urging Pashinyan to step down.

The prime minister called it a coup attempt and dismissed General Onik Gasparyan.

President Armen Sarksyan, however, has refused to sign off on the dismissal, considering it unconstitutional.