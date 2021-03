Chaos Walking Movie - Clip with Tom Holland, Nick Jonas, and Mads Mikkelsen - Very Clever Use of Your Noise

Chaos Walking Movie - Clip with Tom Holland, Nick Jonas, and Mads Mikkelsen - Very Clever Use of Your Noise Plot synopsis: A dystopian world where there are no women and all living creatures can hear each other's thoughts in a stream of images, words, and sounds called Noise.

Director: Doug Liman Writers: Patrick Ness, Christopher Ford, Patrick Ness