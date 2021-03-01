Gordon Murray Automotive reveals the T.50S Niki Lauda

Gordon Murray Automotive has unveiled its T.50s Niki Lauda track-focused supercar for the first time.

Developed in parallel with the T.50, the most driver-centric supercar ever built, the T.50s Niki Lauda has been conceived, designed and engineered to offer the ultimate on-track driving experience.

Like the T.50, the T.50s Niki Lauda has been designed and engineered without compromise, but with an even more extreme specification.

It weighs just 852kg and will be powered by a substantially redesigned version of the T.50’s Cosworth-engineered 3.9-litre V12, producing 725bhp, revving to 12,100rpm and going through a newly-designed Xtrac six-speed paddle-shift gearbox.

Advanced aerodynamics, aided by a 400mm rear-mounted fan, will produce up to 1500kg of downforce for optimum track performance.

Just 25 T.50s Niki Laudas will be made, costing £3.1m (before taxes).

Production will start in January 2023 at Gordon Murray Automotive’s manufacturing centre in Dunsfold, Surrey, UK, after the run of 100 T.50 supercars is completed.