At least 18 killed and 1,000 arrested in bloodiest day of Myanmar anti-coup protests

At least 18 people have been killed and dozens wounded across Myanmar in the most violent crackdown yet by security forces against demonstrators protesting the military coup, according to the United Nations human rights office.

About 1,000 people are also believed to have been detained.

Footage filmed on Sunday (February 28) shows police forces on the streets of Yangon, Myanmar's largest city.

One man is seen being detained and armed police forces are seen entering what appears to be shops and homes.

Further footage shows a protester holding what appears to be a rubber bullet and injured protesters.