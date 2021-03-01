Exploding meteor is caught on doorbell camera streaking across the sky over Barnsley

And I said that would be a bit dramatic of her."In the video you can see how it comes from the right of the window, comes towards you getting brighter, then there is an explosion. "It gets a lot brighter before disintegrating and disappearing. "I would say it happens over two or three seconds. "It was pretty cool to see and lucky to catch it on camera."More than 120 people from all over the UK have reported seeing the meteor lighting up the night sky.Described as a "fireball" by the UK Meteor Network, it was spotted on cameras across the country falling slowly to the ground, with what appeared to be parts of debris coming away from it.Previous reports of meteors have been identified as bolides - bright meteors which explode in the atmosphere.

This is the extraordinary moment a huge flaming METEOR which lit up the UK skies was captured on a security camera hurtling over Barnsley.Alex Laycock, 30, and girlfriend Gemma Hague, 27, watched in awe after the footage was recorded on their doorbell camera on Sunday (28/2) night.The exploding meteor appeared in the sky at around 9.55pm.When the couple checked the footage, they were shocked to see the giant fireball streaking across the sky.Heating engineer Alex said: "We were watching Walking Dead on TV when my lass suddenly said 'what was that flash then?'. "She'd seen it out of the corner of her eye. "I had a look on the Nest doorbell and it had caught it on the camera. "It was pretty cool. "She thought it was a shooting star but I said it was a meteor because it looked similar to videos I'd seen before. "It doesn't look that bright on the video but she said it was really bright at the time and lit up the whole sky. "I couldn't see it at all from where I was. "When we're watching TV I sit in the middle of the room and she sits on the other sofa where she can see the TV and out of the window. "It looked like a meteor video I had seen before when they come and disintegrate, flash then disappear. "I think it flew across the whole country and I saw one other video of it on Facebook that was also on a Nest doorbell."Alex and Gemma, a hairdresser, have been together nine years and are expecting their first child next week. Alex added: "Gemma joked 'Is that our baby girl crashing down to earth?'

