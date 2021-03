Driver Dodges Wheel that Breaks From Truck

Occurred on June 10, 2013 / Severodvinsk, RussiaInfo from Licensor: 10th kilometer of the Arkhangelsk-Severodvinsk highway.

I was driving and a business truck was driving ahead.

His spare wheel was attached under the frame, between the wheels.

The bracket came off, the spare wheel got under the rear wheels and fell off.

I miraculously managed to dodge a huge wheel.