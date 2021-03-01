Students return to school in Co Louth

More than 300,000 students have returned to classrooms across the country for the first time since December after pandemic restrictions were lifted.After 33 lost school days, 60,000 Leaving Cert students and another 260,000 junior primary pupils have returned to in-person learning.Special needs schools, having returned on a limited basis two weeks ago, are returning to full capacity on Monday.Ronan Mac Grianna, a principal at Scoil Naomh Lorcan in Omeath, Co Louth, said his pupils were overjoyed to be back.