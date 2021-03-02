Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Top 20 Most Rewatched Star Wars Moments

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 22:01s 0 shares 1 views
Top 20 Most Rewatched Star Wars Moments
Top 20 Most Rewatched Star Wars Moments

These moments from a galaxy far, far, away have entertained fans for decades.

For this list, we’ll be looking at the most frequently revisited moments in the “Star Wars” franchise.

These moments from a galaxy far, far, away have entertained fans for decades.

For this list, we’ll be looking at the most frequently revisited moments in the “Star Wars” franchise.

Our countdown includes “The Mandalorian”, “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace”, “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope”, and more!

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like

More coverage