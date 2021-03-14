Top 20 Most Epic Classic Movie Moments

These epic movie moments continue to define cinema decades after they were first seen.
For this list, we’re looking at the most impactful and awe-inspiring sequences across all genres of film up to the year 1979.
These epic movie moments continue to define cinema decades after they were first seen.
For this list, we’re looking at the most impactful and awe-inspiring sequences across all genres of film up to the year 1979.
These epic movie moments continue to define cinema decades after they were first seen.
For this list, we’re looking at the most impactful and awe-inspiring sequences across all genres of film up to the year 1979.
Our countdown includes “Apocalypse Now”, "The Exorcist", "King Kong", “The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly”, “Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope", and more!