Top 10 Most Paused Zack Snyders Justice League Moments

For this list, we’ll be looking at cool moments or Easters Eggs in the superhero film that were worth stopping the movie for.

These epic movie moments from Zack Snyder's Justice League blew people's minds!

For this list, we’ll be looking at cool moments or Easters Eggs in the superhero film that were worth stopping the movie for.

Our countdown includes Martian Manhunter Reveals Himself, Joker Enters Stage Left, Five Heroes Charge Into Battle, and more!