Thursday, March 18, 2021

Top 10 Biggest Changes in Zack Snyder's Justice League

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 10:55s 0 shares 1 views
Second time's the charm for this infamous comic book movie!

For this list, we’ll be looking at the most significant tweaks Zack Snyder made to his long-awaited director’s cut of “Justice League.”

For this list, we’ll be looking at the most significant tweaks Zack Snyder made to his long-awaited director’s cut of “Justice League.” Our countdown includes Martian Manhunter, Superman in Black, Jared Leto as The Joker, and more!

