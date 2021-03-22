Junkie XL at Avalon Hollywood 2003ish | Giant Club Tapes

Here’s the raw footage of when Junkie XL performed an exclusive DJ set at Avalon in Hollywood sometime in 2003 or 2004.

It was a Giant Club event to celebrate Giant's 4-year anniversary.

Thomas Holkenborg (Junkie XL) went on to compose massive blockbusters like Zack Snyder's Justice League.

What’s your favorite Junkie XL track?

Giant Club transformed the LA party scene into epic weekly events with the top DJs from around the world.

These parties were captured by me, Travis Oscarson.

The never-before-seen tapes have been sitting in my closet for many years.

It’s time they were seen, remembered and felt again.

Get ready to go back to what was the best nights of our lives… GIANT.