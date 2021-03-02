Mumbai blackout: After Chinese hand claim by US firm, govt reveals prelim report

Maharashtra government said the October 12th Mumbai power outage last year may have been ’cyber sabotage'.

The Maharashtra govt revealed a prelim report suggesting conspiracy.

Earlier, a report by a U.S.-based cyber security firm blamed China.

The U.S. firm suggested Chinese groups targeted Indian power sector with malware.

The October blackout had brought India's financial capital to its knees.

Train & emergency services, stock markets and other activities had been affected.

Maharashtra’s Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh informed that the report has been handed over to minister Nitin Rajput.

