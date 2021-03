Ajay Devgan's car blocked by farmers' supporter outside Filmcity: Watch | Oneindia News

A man who identified himself to be farmers’ supporter blocked Ajay Devgan's car and accused him of not supporting the farmers.

The man repeatedly said, ‘Be ashamed’ and harassed Ajay Devgan.

Ajay Devgan’s staff informed the police and the police reached the spot and evacuated the person.

