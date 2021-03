Fire erupts at a recycling facility sending plumes of dark smoke in Turkey Newsflare STUDIO Credit: Duration: 00:32s 02 Mar 2021 0 shares 1 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Fire erupts at a recycling facility sending plumes of dark smoke in Turkey A fire broke out at a recycling facility in the Yunusemre district of Manisa Province, in western Turkey on Tuesday (March 2), sending large plumes of black smoke across the area.

