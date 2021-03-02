2021 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP Second Review | MC Commute

The modern-day superbike segment has become increasingly track focused within recent years.

Nearly every manufacturer with skin in the game has created a homologation-special model built to push the envelope of production-level performance on the racetrack.

The 2021 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP is Honda’s latest entry into the category.

While built to conquer World Superbike competition, each of these machines are deemed road legal and available to purchase by the average consumer.

And we’ve got a commute to the Motorcyclist offices to do.

So why not let the Fireblade loose on public roads?Find out more: https://www.motorcyclistonline.com/story/reviews/2021-honda-cbr1000rr-r-fireblade-sp-mc-commute-second-review/Videography/edit: Bert BeltranPhotography: Honda