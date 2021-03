Andrew Jannakos On TikTok Success And Record Deal

During this year's virtual Country Radio Seminar, emerging artist Andrew Jannakos tells ET Canada's Graeme O'Neil about his wild rise to fame and signing a record deal with Sony Music Nashville after his breakout single "Gone Too Soon" went viral on TikTok.

Plus, he talks about tying the knot with his fiancée Kat in 2020.