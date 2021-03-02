Volvo to Go All-Electric and Sell Cars Exclusively Online by 2030

The automaker made the announcement on March 2.

There is no long-term future for cars with an internal combustion engine, Henrik Green, chief technology officer, via statement.

We are firmly committed to becoming an electric-only car maker and the transition should happen by 2030, Henrik Green, chief technology officer, via statement.

Though dealerships will remain, they will be repurposed for deliveries, service and test drives.

All sales will be made online, whether the customer makes the purchase at home or at a showroom.

Retailers will be critical to our future, being responsible for delivering, servicing and maintaining cars, plus facilitating test drives and face-to-face contact, and can also facilitate an online sale, Volvo spokesperson, to Engadget.

Volvo is the latest to pledge an all-electric vehicle line.

GM announced global electric vehicle plans slated for 2035, while Ford plans to be all-electric in Europe by 2030.

Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz have also promised to produce more electric vehicles, though they will still seemingly continue to make combustible engines as well.