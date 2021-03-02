San Diego Comic-Con to Be Held Virtually in 2021

Comic-Con has announced that their 2021 San Diego convention will be held virtually from July 23 to 25.

Their announcement said that it was “too early” to “safely” hold the convention in-person.

While we are buoyed by the rollout of the vaccine and the growing number of individuals being inoculated, it appears that July will still be too early to safely hold an in-person event of the magnitude of Comic-Con, Comic-Con, via press release.

Additionally, Comic-Con announced that the event would be scaled down from a five-day to three-day event due to “financial challenges.” .

Unfortunately, the challenges of this past year and the multiple postponements of our two largest events have left us with limited financial resources, Comic-Con, via press release.

Comic-Con intends to hold a “smaller in-person event” in November 2021.

They did not provide additional information on the event and instead said they were “working on specific details.” .

As the timing and scope of our larger event factored greatly into our decision to postpone, we believe that launching a smaller in-person event at a later time may be a safe alternative, Comic-Con, via press release