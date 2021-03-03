Meghan ‘saddened’ by ‘latest attack on her character’ amid bullying claim

The Duchess of Sussex is 'saddened' by a report she faced a bullying complaint during her time at Kensington Palace, her spokesman said.A complaint was made in October 2018 by Jason Knauf, then the Sussexes’ communications secretary, the Times newspaper reported.The complaint claimed Meghan had allegedly driven two personal assistants out of the household and was undermining the confidence of a third staff member, the newspaper said.