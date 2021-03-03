Greece earthquake shakes grocery shop

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck central Greece on Wednesday (March 3).

The quake's epicentre was recorded 24 kilometres northwest of Larissa in Thessaly at 12:16 pm local time with a depth of 10 kilometres.

Footage shows a grocery shop in Kozani shaking as locals inside the building felt the tremors.

Shopkeeper Anneta said: "The earthquake was making the bells in the shop ring.

I hope we have no casualties or damage."