Greece earthquake shakes grocery shop
A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck central Greece on Wednesday (March 3).
The quake's epicentre was recorded 24 kilometres northwest of Larissa in Thessaly at 12:16 pm local time with a depth of 10 kilometres.
Footage shows a grocery shop in Kozani shaking as locals inside the building felt the tremors.
Shopkeeper Anneta said: "The earthquake was making the bells in the shop ring.
I hope we have no casualties or damage."