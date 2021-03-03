I.S. says it killed female Afghan media workers

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an attack that killed three female media workers in eastern Afghanistan.
Emer McCarthy reports.
Outrage rippled through Afghanistan Wednesday as funerals were held for three female media workers gunned down in the eastern city..
Three female media workers were shot dead in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Tuesday while heading home from work. Local..