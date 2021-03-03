Wednesday 3/3 Insider Buying Report: GNTY, FIX

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

On Friday, Guaranty Bancshares' Director, James S.

Bunch, made a $171,160 purchase of GNTY, buying 5,500 shares at a cost of $31.12 each.

So far Bunch is in the green, up about 2.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $32.00.

Guaranty Bancshares is trading up about 2.5% on the day Wednesday.

Before this latest buy, Bunch bought GNTY at 15 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $1.25M at an average of $29.07 per share.

And at Comfort Systems USA, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Franklin Myers who bought 2,000 shares for a cost of $64.81 each, for a total investment of $129,630.

Before this latest buy, Myers purchased FIX at 2 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $277,714 at an average of $39.67 per share.

Comfort Systems USA is trading up about 3.7% on the day Wednesday.

Myers was up about 7.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with FIX trading as high as $69.35 at last check today.